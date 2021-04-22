Stormy start to the weekend: Thunderstorms forecast for Friday afternoon, evening

A round of thunderstorms is forecast to move through the Ardmore area beginning Friday afternoon and lasting through the late evening. The storms could be severe and will likely come through in multiple rounds producing a half an inch to 1 inch of rain.

Matthew Day, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, said the storms are developing ahead of an in front of a cold front and should begin in the mid to late afternoon.

“The storms will be moving through more or less west to east, and you may see a couple rounds of that,” Day said. “There’s going to be a potential for any of the usual storm hazards like high winds, hail and possible tornadoes, but the tornado threat will mainly be in southwestern Oklahoma.”

Day said if the storms were to turn severe, the Ardmore area could experience winds of up to 60 miles per hour and baseball-sized hail.

The storms will be moving out of the area by late evening and the rest of the weekend is expected to be sunny and warm. Daytime highs are expected to reach the mid 70s on Saturday and the low 80s on Sunday.

The warmer temperatures will continue into next week and the next potential of storms and showers returns to the area on Tuesday.