Depot Park set to begin construction this summer

Depot Park is set to begin construction later this summer and be completed by early next year. A portion of the preliminary work was completed as part of the Streetscape Project, and the project will begin in earnest after OG&E is able to come in to remove the overhead power lines in the area.

Todd Yeager, chair of the Ardmore Main Street Authority Board of Rrustees, gave an update of plan during the organization’s meeting Thursday afternoon.

“The city has approved a bid for the contractor, so now we are just waiting on OG&E to come in and take down the power lines before the contractor can get started,” Yeager said. “Right now OG&E is estimating that they will be here sometime near the end of June or early July, but that could change if there is any sort of emergency and they have to send crews out of state for repairs.”

After the power lines have been removed, the contractor will have 150 days to complete construction on the park. Depending on when construction is able to begin, that should set the parks completion date sometime around December or early January.

“Once we get going, everything should come together really quickly as long as we don’t run into any sort of unexpected issues,” Yeager said. “This plan has been years in the making now, and hopefully we’ll see that all come to fruition with a beautiful park here in the next few months.”