United Way of South Central Oklahoma awards Carter County nonprofits with federal funding

The United Way of South Central Oklahoma has distributed more than $54,000 to four Carter County nonprofit organizations.

United Way received the grant from the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency to award local emergency food and shelter programs. Director of Ardmore Behavioral Health Collaborative and local board chair Ellen Roberts said the grant is typically given in phases.

Since Carter County did not have access to the phase 37, the previous phase, United Way was able to award funds for both phase 37 and 38.

In order to qualify for funding, local agencies needed to meet the following six criteria: be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, be an established private nonprofit, practice nondiscrimination, have the ability to deliver emergency food and shelter programs and have a voluntary board.

“We pulled together a local board to access those funds, and then we were able to allocate the funds to the organizations that applied for the funding that qualified for the funding,” Roberts said.

“The four organizations that received funding were Restoring Lives, Lighthouse Behavioral Wellness Center, Impact Ardmore and Broadway House.”

Roberts said each organization was awarded different amounts depending on their capacity, number of clients served and amount requested.