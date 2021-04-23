Wilson Beta Club cleans up garbage from town entrance

Members of the Wilson High School Beta Club spent several hours last Saturday cleaning up the side of the road near the town’s entrance off U.S. Highway 70. The cleanup project was one of many service projects Betas undertake for the community and club sponsor Johnny Richardson said support for the town is a two-way street.

“We need to give back to them and show them that we’re appreciative,” said club sponsor Johnny Richardson.

The cleanup has become the latest project by the Wilson students and will not be the last. Along with a cemetery cleanup scheduled for next month, Wilson Betas are considering the garbage cleanup as a quarterly event.

“For me, I haven’t been going to Wilson my whole life so when I came here they welcomed me in,” said Tucker Nail, a junior and member of the Wilson High School Beta Club leadership team.

“So I do whatever I can, whenever I can, to give back because...the way they treated me, I want to give back and treat them the same way,” he said.

The Wilson Betas are no strangers to community service projects. Richardson said the club volunteers at two blood drives every year and raised about $1,400 during the most recent Christmas Spectacular to benefit the Wilson Women’s Outreach.

In school, projects undertaken by Beta Club members also benefit fellow students. Along with homecoming events in the fall, the club recently launched homecoming events and a spirit week for basketball season.

After last week’s garbage cleanup event, some members of the senior class cooked hotdogs for the volunteers after several hours of cleanup. Junior Kaden Forsythe said the cleanup was necessary because of how the town’s entrance looked.

“It was kind of dirty so we just needed to clean it out,” said Forsythe.

“It was really just to help our community, get involved in our community and just help them out.”