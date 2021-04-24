Former Tishomingo teacher’s rape conviction overturned due to McGirt ruling

The state’s case against a former Tishomingo teacher found guilty of lewd acts with a child was overturned early this week.

Shelby Duncan was originally sentenced to six years in prison in 2018 for an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year old student while she worked at Tishomingo High School as a cheerleading sponsor, District Attorney Craig Ladd said. Duncan had allegedly passionately kissed the student on a couple of occasions, Ladd said.

“Her state convictions were vacated due to the McGirt and Bosse hearing regarding the state’s lack of jurisdiction over tribal members in the Chickasaw Nation,” Ladd said.

Ladd said federal officials have already filed a complaint against Duncan, and Duncan was taken into federal custody.