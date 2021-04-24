Wilson woman pleads guilty to first degree manslaughter

A Wilson woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to first degree manslaughter for the death of her 3-year old nephew.

Shannon Smith is one of three family members accused in the victim’s death. District Attorney Craig Ladd said Smith, the child’s father James Daren and uncle Frank Smith were accused of physically abusing the victim. The victim reportedly died as a result of the abuse, the primary cause being blunt force trauma to his head, Ladd said.

Smith was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Under Oklahoma law, she will be required to serve 85% of the 30 years before being eligible for parole, Ladd said.

Ladd said the case for the other two defendants in the case are still pending.