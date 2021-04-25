Picking up awards: Beautification Council holds ceremony for winners of litter poster, recycled art contests

The Ardmore Beautification Council hosted an awards ceremony at the Goddard Center Thursday to recognize the winners of two student art contests sponsored by the organization: the Carter County Litter Poster Contest and the Recycled Art Contest. Both contests’ focus on conservation and environmentalism.

Executive Director Julie Maher said the Litter Poster Contest is a part of a statewide contest sponsored by the Department of Transportation and the Department of Environmental quality called Keep our Land Grand. Students from all 77 counties submit their posters into the statewide contest, and 14 selected winners receive cash prizes. Twelve posters are then printed in a special calendar issued by the state, with another student’s poster named promotional poster of the year, and a final selected as entry form poster.

The students in Carter County, however, have an additional chance to win. The contest is divided into three age categories, and a first, second and third place winner is selected in each category.

This year over 200 students from seven local schools participated in the poster contest. On Thursday each winner received a monetary prize from the Ardmore Beautification Council as well as a gift certificate to the Goddard Center to attend an art class at the facility. The art teacher of each student also received a monetary prize.”

“We think it’s really important to recognize and reward our teachers and students for the wonderful work that they do,” Maher said.

In addition to the poster contest, Thursday’s event also named five individual winners in the recycled art contest as well as two group project winners. Plainview Middle School won in the middle school and high school division for their project “School of Fish,” and First United Methodist Church Preschool won in the preschool and elementary division for their project “Polar Bears, Penguins and Eskimos!”

“This is our third year to hold this contest, and every year we have a different theme,” Maher said. “This year they had to make something using milk cartons, and we had some really incredible and interesting projects turned in. We so proud of all our students and teachers for continuing to think outside of the box to make recycled objects into something purposeful and beautiful.”