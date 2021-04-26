On and off storms with heavy rainfall expected this week

At least two rounds of thunderstorms will be moving into Southern Oklahoma this week. Jennifer Thompson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, said the first line of potential thunderstorms will start Tuesday afternoon and move through by evening.

“We’re looking at maybe some thunderstorms being in Southern Oklahoma tomorrow afternoon and maybe marginally severe with some hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall,” Thompson said. “Those will move through pretty quickly by the evening. Then another line of thunderstorms are expected to develop over the dry line of western Oklahoma tomorrow evening, and those storms should eventually head towards [Carter County] by early Wednesday morning.”

Thompson said the second line of thunderstorms should be severe as well but the main concern is the heavy rainfall that will occur between Tuesday night and Thursday. Southern Oklahoma may see about three to five inches of rain between Tuesday night and Thursday increasing the risk of flooding, Thompson said.

Paul Tucker, the Emergency Management Director, said the only designated storm shelters in Carter County are at Plainview, Dickson and Wilson schools.

“Temperatures will be on the cool side Thursday and Friday, but then they’ll start to warm up again Saturday and Sunday,” Thompson said.