Ardmore Chamber Teacher Appreciation event to be held may 3-7

Madison Dial

Ardmore Chamber of Commerce

The Ardmore Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Inc. recognizes that education and the teachers who provide it are crucial to the success of our students and the community. In the spirit of celebrating our teachers, the Foundation will hold the Annual Teacher Appreciation Event the week of May 3-7. This year’s event will be a little different.

With COVID-19 still impacting our community, we will be delivering goodies to each school site to avoid a large in person gatherings putting our educators at risk. Certified staff at all area school districts (Ardmore, Lone Grove, Springer, Dickson, Plainview) as well as Oak Hall and Southern Tech were invited. Great door prizes donated by businesses around the community, goodies, and gift cards will be given out throughout the week.

Door prizes and volunteers are needed to assist with this year’s event. This is a great way to show our teachers how much we appreciate them and their hard work. We are looking for volunteers to help plan the event and secure door prizes. Please email Madison Dial at mdial@ardmore.org for more information about this event.

If you own or work for a business that would be willing to make a donation, please let us know at 580- 223-7765 or mdial@ardmore.org.