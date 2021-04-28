With the worst of the weather behind us, more rain possible for Thursday

A springtime storm system is currently moving through the Ardmore area with various thunderstorms and showers set to continue through the late afternoon and early evening hours of Thursday. Bruce Thoren, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, said most of the severe weather and heavy rains have likely already passed.

“The Ardmore Area has received about two inches of rain so far, and that’s pretty significant amount, but there are places all around you that have received much more” Thoren said Wednesday afternoon. “Pauls Valley has got close to seven inches of rain, and then to your southwest Burneyville has had four inches, and Waurika has had about four and a half inches.”

Though the heaviest amount of rainfall has likely already passed, Ardmore remains in a flood watch until 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

“There is still a chance of some pretty significant rainfall,” Thoren said. “There is another storm or two that is moving through the area on Wednesday afternoon, and the stronger ones certainly have the potential to produce a heavy amount of rain in a short amount of time. Because they are moving through relatively quickly that certainly lessens the flood threat, but if you get enough of them in a short amount of time that could definitely cause a flood.”

Thorne said a cold front moving through the area will help to dry things up a bit for Thursday.

“The risk of heavy rain decreases as the day goes on, but you’ll still have a chance of rain through the late afternoon and early evening hours of Thursday,” he said. “The cold front will help reduce all of the humidity in the air.”

The cold front will keep high temperatures in the 70s through the end of the weekend with daytime highs in the low 70s on Thursday and Saturday and upper 70s on Friday and Sunday.

Carter County Emergency Management Director Paul Tucker said Carter County has handled all of the rain nicely so far with no flooding or storm damages reported.