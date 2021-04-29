Carter County Substance Abuse Prevention Committees holds prescription take back event

Carter County Substance Abuse Prevention Committee partnered with collaborators including Lighthouse Behavioral Wellness Centers, Ardmore Police Department, Lone Grove Police Department and Wichita Mountain Prevention Network held a drive-thru prescription take back event April 24.

Wadonna Wells, a counselor at Lighthouse Behavioral Wellness Centers, said the purpose of the event is to get rid of expired medications. Participants were able to either come to the Lowe’s parking lot and drop them off or request an officer or CCSPAC member come pick it up the medication.

“We take back any kind of prescription medication that is expired.” chair of the CCSPAC, Lisa Jackson said. “It could be over the counter like Tylenol. We’re just trying to get the medication out of the home, so that it can’t get in the hands of someone that it shouldn’t.”

Jackson said once participants turned their medication, they received lock boxes, medication disposal pouches and Narcan kits from Wells.

“As a member of Lighthouse, I was handing out Narcan kits, which reverse the effects of an opioid overdose,” Wells said. “They’re not just for people who abuse opioids, but they’re also for your grandmother who takes opioid medications and might forget that she took one and takes another. Narcan kits are also effective for children and pets.”

This year, Jackson said they received 46 pounds of medications. Jackson said in the beginning, they were getting lower numbers, but after having KKAJ do a live broadcast, the amount of participation has increased.

Cpl Phil Shepherd said after the event, law enforcement takes the medications and turns them over to a OSBI lab in Edmond where they are typically incinerated. Shepherd said the benefit of events like these is that they provide the community with more access to safe disposal of medication.

“A benefit is providing everyone in the community with more access and not having to hold on to the prescription as long, which keeps family members especially children from getting into the medication and therefore preventing overdoses and keeping these drugs off the streets.” Shepherd said.