Texas man pleas guilty to second degree rape

A Texas man pleaded guilty to second degree rape for engaging in lewds acts with a child under 16.

Through an investigation, officers reportedly discovered that 28-year-old Daniel Lara Lozana of Carrollton, Texas had an outgoing relationship with a child under the age of 16.

District Attorney Craig Ladd said Lozaro was sentenced 15 years, will spend seven years in prison and 8 years probation and will have to register as a sex offender.