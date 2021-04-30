How does your garden grow: Ardmore Community Garden set to make a comeback in 2021

A group of citizens have joined forces with the City of Ardmore to bring back the Community Garden near Whittington Park. While the garden never went away, many had lost interest in the project and several of the plots have sat empty in recent years. That’s going to change in 2021.

One way to help facilitate that change is by changing the way the garden works. In years past, the garden’s eight plots were given out to individuals or small groups who would each take responsibility the plot. This year, those interested in working the garden will all be cooperating together to take advantage of all the space and resources the garden has to offer.

Cedric Bailey is one of the people helping to lead the group. He along with Tes Stewart, Recreation Director for Ardmore Parks and Recreation, are working together to ensure the gardens success. This is the first year for Bailey to work in the garden, and he said he decided to work on the project because he saw how much the garden has lost popularity in recent years.

“I live in the area, and I see it every day,” Bailey said. “I remember how popular it was when it was first brought together, but in the last few years, I don’t know what’s happened. I think people have begun to lose interest, and I’m wanting to get that initiative going again.”

So far the group has planted plots with onions, carrots and peas. They also have plans to plant plots with watermelon, cantaloupe, corn, and they will devote one of the plots to flowers.

“We got a really nice start to everything a few weeks ago, but that recent cold snap and all of this rain has set us back a little bit,” Bailey said. “As soon as the rain stops and things dry up a little bit we’re going to go out there and dig up some of the weeds that are coming up. Growing a garden is a lot of work, but we’ll be back over again next week.”

Bailey said the group is always looking for more volunteers who are interested in working in the garden. Anyone who would like to help can contact Tes Stewart at tstewart@ardmorecity.org or by calling 580-223-4848 to get more information about how they can get started.