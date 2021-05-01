Man killed in Ardmore during alleged robbery attempt at marijuana dispensary

A suspect was shot by an employee after allegedly attempting to rob a medical marijuana dispensary Friday night.

Ardmore Police Department Cpt Claude Henry said officers were called in reference to a burglary at the Highest Choice in the 700 block of grand. The suspect reportedly entered the store with a handgun. After entering the store, the suspect allegedly began stealing medical marijuana from the display cases.

“Whenever this was occurring, a store employee went and retrieved a pistol,” Henry said. “The armed employee fired several shots, and the suspect was shot and later pronounced dead at the scene.”

Henry said during the initial investigation officers were able to determine what vehicle the suspect had been occupying and found a female suspect still inside of the vehicle. The female suspect was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Henry said investigators are still working with the medical examiner’s office to identify his family before releasing his identity.