Ardmore police department investigating shooting

Ardmore police department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night at 1100 block of South Commerce.

Ardmore Police Chief Kevin Norris said Saturday night, officers received a call of a large fight of about 60 people happening in a parking lot. When officers were close to the area, they allegedly heard gunshots.

Norris said a vehicle was stopped, and officers found a weapon, but they could not tie the weapon to the shooting. Within the hour, officers received a call about a gunshot victim being treated at Mercy Hospital. Norris said officers made contact with the victim but could not identify a suspect.

“Right now, that’s pretty much it,” Norris said. “We don’t have anyone that is giving us information, but the case is being investigated, and if we get a suspect, we will present those charges to the district attorney’s office.”