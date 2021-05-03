Dental services reopening at Chickasaw Nation Medical Center

Submitted content

Chickasaw Nation Dental Services have begun a phased reopening of routine services at the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center (CNMC). A dental representative will contact all non-urgent patients with previously canceled appointments.

Dental clinic hours will be from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Patients must have a dental appointment to enter a Chickasaw Nation Department of Health (CNDH) facility. Walk-in appointments are not allowed at this time.

Patients who did not have an appointment prior to COVID-19 will not be scheduled at this time; patients with previously canceled appointments are being contacted and rescheduled. CNDH dental clinics in Ardmore, Purcell and Tishomingo will not be rescheduling non-emergency dental patients at this time but will begin reopening in the coming months.

COVID-19 testing is required for most dental procedures and preventative care treatments. Staff will navigate patients through the rapid testing process prior to appointment time.

Urgent dental care remains available to patients by calling the dental call center at (580) 421-4596, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. A virtual dental visit will be scheduled on the same day to determine next steps for emergent dental patients.

For dental questions or emergent issues, please call the CNDH dental call center at (580) 421-4596.

Urgent/emergent care (pain/swelling) appointments:

A virtual visit appointment with a CNDH dentist to assess the patient and urgency for an on-site appointment is the first step. Results of the virtual visit appointment will determine next step. Staff will communicate next steps based on the assessment and recommendation of the dentist.

COVID-19 testing for dental patients:

COVID-19 rapid testing will be required for the majority of treatment and preventative care provided. Dental staff will work with dental patients to coordinate a COVID-19 test at a CNDH facility. Required testing must be completed within 72 hours of a scheduled dental appointment.

Appointments will be rescheduled when clinically appropriate if a patient tests positive for COVID-19.