COVID-19 cases increasing in Oklahoma

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases increased 4% in Oklahoma in the week ending Sunday as the state added 1,755 cases. The previous week had 1,687 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked 48th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 15.4% from the week before, with 344,463 cases reported. With 1.19% of the country's population, Oklahoma had 0.51% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 16 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Jefferson, Canadian and Comanche counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Oklahoma County, with 411 cases; Tulsa County, with 276 cases; and Canadian County, with 137. Weekly case counts rose in 25 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Canadian, Cleveland and Delaware counties.

Carter County reported 23 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 19 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic the county has reported 6,091 cases and 108 deaths.

Oklahoma ranked 37th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 38.8% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 44.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Oklahoma reported administering another 99,361 vaccine doses, including 31,258 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 141,483 vaccine doses, including 45,415 first doses. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 2,715,800 total doses.

Across Oklahoma, cases fell in 41 counties, with the best declines in Tulsa, Washington and Creek counties.

In Oklahoma, 72 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 19 people were reported dead.

A total of 448,305 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 6,788 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 32,421,641 people have tested positive and 577,045 people have died.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.