Potential severe storms Monday evening: Cooler Tuesday leads to warming trend through the weekend

Another round of severe weather may be moving through Ardmore Monday evening, and the city and surrounding areas are at an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms through the early hours of Tuesday.

Jennifer Thompson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman said this round of storms is due to a cold front that will be stalling out in the area.

“We’ve got a cold front that’s going to be stalling over Southern Oklahoma and North Texas,” Thompson said. “So we’re expecting some severe storms to develop in North Texas and spread into Southern and Southeastern Oklahoma this evening. Ardmore is under an enhanced risk, but the greatest chances will be a litter farther to the east.”

Thompson said the greatest chance of severe weather will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, and there is a risk of possible tornadoes, baseball sized hail, damaging wind gusts of up to 80 miles per hour and localized heavy rainfall. The severe storms risk will dissipate after midnight and the chance of smaller showers will last into Tuesday morning.

“Tuesday is going to be a little bit cooler with highs in the mid-sixties,” she said. “After that Wednesday is looking pretty dry with temperatures in the mid-seventies. Wednesday will also begin a gradual warming trend through the weekend.”