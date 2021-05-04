Summer Art Classes return to the Goddard Center

Submitted content

The Goddard Center has announced its Summer semester for the 2021 year. Enrollment is currently underway for a variety of classes including Acrylic Painting, Youth Painting & Drawing, Ceramics and Mixed Media throughout the semester. Classes are taught by professional instructors with years of experience in working with beginners on up.

Classes will be offered on the same day of the week for Four weeks. We also have a 2-part Ceramic Mini’s Workshop and a Graffiti Styling Workshop this semester.

Mark your calendars as our Youth Summer Art Camp 2021, taking place from July 12th – 23, is now enrolling students ages 6 to 13.

Dynamic Watercolor Painting with Dianna Rogers

Tuesdays, June 1 – June 22, 6 - 8 p.m. (ages 16+) for $60.

Adult Ceramics with Joshua Tuaila

Tuesdays, June 1 – June 22, 5 – 7 p.m. (ages 16+) for $85.

Photography 101 with Nathanael Durbin

Thursdays, June 3 – June 24, 5 – 6:30 p.m. (ages 16+) for $60.

Acrylic Painting Tips & Tricks with Joshua Tuaila

Wednesday, June 2 – June 23, 5 – 6:30 p.m. (ages 16+) for $60.

Youth classes have all material provided for them.

Youth Hand-building with Joshua Tuaila

Fridays, June 4 – June 25, 5 – 6 p.m. (ages 6 – 9) for $60.

Painting and Drawing with Tina Vercelli

Mondays, May 31 to June 21, 5:30 – 7 p.m. (ages 8 – 10) for $60

Space is limited in these classes. We be practicing social distancing for all events and classes at the Goddard Center Art Studios. Masks are required in the building. To register please call the Goddard Center Office at (580)-226-0909. Information is also available online at www.goddardcenter.org and the Goddard Art Studios Facebook page. The Art Studios facility is located at 425 First Ave SW in Ardmore. Funding for Arts Studios classes is provided in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.