Two new city commissioners take oath of office, new mayor, vice-mayor elected

It was an evening of firsts at the Ardmore City Commission meeting on Monday. Two new commissioners, John Credle and David Plesher, took the oath of office and participated in their first meeting. After the pair were sworn in the commission elected Beth Glasgow to be the new mayor and Sheryl Ellis to be the new vice-mayor. Marking the first time in Ardmore’s history the positions of mayor and vice-mayor were simultaneously held by women.

As the meeting began, Vice-Mayor Ellis gave a special presentation to outgoing Commissioner John Moore in recognition of his 26 years of service on the city commission and six terms as mayor. Earlier this year he announced his intent to step down from the commission at the end of his current term and not seek reelection to the city’s second ward.

Moore addressed the commission and the citizens of Ardmore after receiving his plaque.

“Twenty-six years is a long time,” Moore said. “ I have so many people to thank for giving me the opportunity tonight to serve the citizens of Ardmore. As I look around the room tonight I see that I’ve gained so many brothers and sisters and cousins who have worked for the city of Ardmore.”

He said he was proud of the work the commission has done during his tenure and the way the city works with the various trust authorities and other community organizations to form a team to make Ardmore a better place to live.

He closed by addressing the newly-elected commissioners and offered some advice.

“You may be popular tonight, but tomorrow you might make a decision that’s going to be unpopular,” he said. “But as long as you put God first and make the right decision by putting your faith and trust in him, then everything will turn out fine.”

Special District Judge Carson Brooks then conducted the swearing in ceremony for Credle and Plesher and presented both with a certificate of election. Credle was joined by his wife and mother, and Plesher was joined by his wife and daughter.

Once the new commissioners took their seats, the commission then elected the new mayor and vice mayor. In the City of Ardmore the citizens vote for commissioners, then the commissioners vote to elect the positions of mayor and vice mayor. Both Mayor Glasgow and Vice-Mayor Ellis were elected unanimously by the commission.