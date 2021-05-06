Ardmore man pleads guilty to amended charged of violation of sex offender residency

An Ardmore man pleaded guilty to violations of sex offender residency restrictions.

Justin Irvine was originally charged with one count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 in October 2019 for allegedly inappropriately touching his then girlfriend’s child.

“The girl’s mother, who had a severe drug problem and was under the influence of drugs, allegedly witnessed this isolated incident,” District Attorney Craig Ladd said. “The suspect adamantly denied any inappropriate touching. As we prepared for trial, we realized the child either could no longer recall the incident or was not willing to testify. The mother/witness has since moved out of state and could not be located.”

Ladd said they were able to prove Irvine was a registered sex offender living in a home with small children, and the charges were amended to violation of sex offender residency restrictions.

Irvine was sentenced to four years in prison.