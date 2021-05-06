Kansas man found guilty of Carter County charges

A Kansas man was found guilty of endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude the law enforcement.

Christopher Matthews reportedly led officers in a multi-county motorcycle chase June 2020. The pursuit began around 9 p.m. outside of Gainesville, Texas. Matthews was reportedly driving a 2008 Kawasaki blue motorcycle. When he crossed into Oklahoma, Love County deputies took over the chase.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol then took over when Matthews reached Ardmore. He ran out of gas at the foothills of Arbuckle Mountains around the 43 or 44 mile marker on I-35.

District Attorney Craig Ladd said the jury found him guilty and recommended three years in prison and a $3,000 fine.

“We were blessed by another outstanding jury who seemed exceptionally intelligent and engaged,” Ladd said. “I am so very thankful for their willingness to serve. They deliberated for about 25 minutes before rendering a verdict.”