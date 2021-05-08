Ardmore Police teams up law enforcement agencies to complete countywide sex offender compliance check

The Ardmore Police Department partnered with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Chickasaw Nation Light Horse Police Department and the United States Marshal Service to conduct a county wide sex offender compliance check this past week.

The operation began on May 2 and was concluded on May 6. Ardmore Police Department Cpt. Claude Henry said the department typically stays up to date with sex offender compliance checks, but COVID made it harder to work with other law enforcement agencies to do a county wide check.

“We have a sex offender list,” Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said. “We got Ardmore, got their list and got ours and started doing through it all, making sure and gathering data, location and addresses. Once we got it narrowed down to where we could execute the checks we gathered all the parties.”

During the operation, over 160 sex offenders were checked for compliance. Bryant said 15 sex offenders were found not to be in compliance. Sex offenders cannot live within 2,000-feet of a school, daycare, playground or church.

“The non-compliance in the arrest we dealt with was either they were not living where they stated that they were registered at, or they were cohabitating with children who were not immediate family members, which is also in state statute,” Henry said.

Henry said the department still needs to make contact with about 10 sex offenders and will be posting their information on their Facebook page. Anyone who might have information on their whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Ardmore Police Department at 580-223-1212.

“We have about five people that we’re going to be looking for, or we’re going to be submitting charges to the district attorney’s office,” Henry said. “We have appropriately four people who we just need to confirm their location.”