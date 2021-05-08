Canned food drive for Family Shelter receives 15 boxes worth of items

Oklahoma Home Community Education hosted a canned food drive for the Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma Wednesday.

Janette Girard said each year during the first week of May, OHCE groups have OHCE week where they host activities to help the community and increase the public’s awareness of the group.

Usually for OHCE week, the group selects a charity they want to support, Jovita Black said.

“We choose a charity usually every year to do this with,” Black said. “We’ve done cancer pillows for breast cancer awareness. We’ve done toiletries for the Family Shelter. We pick a charity at least once a year to really throw our resources into.”

Girard said their group, the Dickson Group, met in April to discuss what events they wanted to hold for OHCE week, and a member mentioned doing something for the Family Shelter.

“When we called the Family Shelter, we asked them what they were in need of,” Girard said. ”They are in the process of moving into the new facility, so they're trying to stock their pantry before they move their people in. So that's how we came up with the food drive because that's what they needed.”

This year was the group’s first year hosting a canned food drive, and they were able to collect 15 boxes of items, Girard said.

Black and Girard both said the goal of the event and OHCE’s week is support local organizations like the Family Shelter as well as increasing public awareness of the multiple things OHCE offers.

“We are a group of women and men, and we do education,” Girard said. “We serve the purpose to help groups when they need it. We have our different goals as far as families. We try to teach. We teach sewing, canning and just about a lot of different things.”