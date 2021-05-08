Graduation season begins for Carter County high schools

Wilson High School celebrated 33 graduating seniors during a commencement ceremony Friday to mark the end of another school year. The Eagles are traditionally the first high school in the county to hold their graduation ceremony each year.

Next week, four more schools will hold their respective commencements. Springer High School is scheduled to hold their graduation ceremony on Thursday. Lone Grove and Fox high schools will hold ceremonies on Friday, and Dickson High School is set to hold graduation on Saturday.

On Friday, May 21, Healdton High School will hold a graduation ceremony. Ardmore High School will hold graduation on Friday, May 28 and Plainview High School will wrap up high school commencement ceremonies in the county on Saturday, May 29.