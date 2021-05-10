Number of animals in the Ardmore Animal Shelter continues to grow

Springtime is upon us, and that means an influx of kittens, puppies and even adult animals coming into the Ardmore Animal Shelter. Executive Director Kasey Renteria said that despite strong adoption numbers for April, the shelter is filling up quickly and they may even need to start euthanizing for space if something does not change.

“April’s numbers were really good,” Renteria said. “We took in 485, and 458 went out the front door, but now we’re already struggling for space. Even sending some out for transport we’re still filling up. Right now we’re only having to euthanize the extremely sick or injured, and we haven’t had to euthanize for space yet, but it’s getting pretty cramped out there.”

Currently there are approximately 100 dogs available for adoption, and another 100 neonatal kittens are currently in foster care. All of these kittens will soon be returning to the shelter once they get of age, and that means the already tight quarters will be getting even tighter.

To help facilitate adoptions in the future, the shelter is currently working on a new system that will allow most of their work to go paperless. Renteria said she expects the new system to be up and running by around June 1.

“With our new software system, we’ll be able to do most of our work paperless,” she said. “For example if you have a smartphone, you’ll be able to sign the paperwork on your phone and then make a payment from you’re phone so that will be really nice. We’ll also be able to use the system for fundraisers and to accept donations.”

In addition to the day-to-day activities in running the facility, the Ardmore Animal Shelter has also teamed up with animal advocate Ruth Steinberger to help develop a vaccine that would make spaying and neutering unnecessary.

“We’ve had Ruth Steinberger down here, and she’s a big name in the shelter world,” Renteria said. “She is currently working on some spay and neuter sterilization studies and has been taking some of our adult unaltered females and males to be in the study. They did a similar study several years ago to create a vaccine that would sterilize so that the animals would not have to go under surgery. So I’m very interested in seeing how this study turns out. If it works out that would be a really cost effective way to help.”