Amazing Teacher nominees

Penni Brady

Pre-K: Will Rogers (Ardmore)

21 years in education, 18 years at Will Rogers Elementary

High School: Vanoss HS (Ada, Okla.)

College: East Central Univ.

From her nomination: "This educator goes above and beyond the call of her duty. When distance learning first launched, she began thinking out of the box to reach her PreK students to meet their individual needs. She made drive by visits, orchestrated drive by parades with music to make it fun for her students. Her online learning platform is very creative bringing the classroom right into her students homes. Her students aren't missing the beat to their educational experience. Everything she would have done in the traditional classroom setting, she has adapted and made it work virtually. She is a true example of an outstanding educator making the best of any situation for to benefit her students."

Brianna Norrell

Kindergarten: Healdton

6 years in education

High School: Fox HS

College: Univ. of Okla.

From her nomination:"Great with kids."

"She is small and mighty!! A feisty redhead that loves her kindergarten babies!!"

"She is a kindergarten teacher and she teaches them and loves them at the same time! She is incredible! She always has more requests from parents to teach their children!"

Michelle Glidewell

1st Grade: Wilson

26 years in education, 3 years at Wilson Early Childhood Center

High School: Lone Grove HS

College: Southeastern Okla. St. Univ.

From her nomination: "She is a great teacher. She is very kind and thoughtful."

Karin Mathis

Pre-K: Marietta

18 years in education, 3 years at Marietta Primary School

High School: Dickson High School

College: Southeastern Okla. St. Univ.

From her nomination: "Mrs. Mathis is the one of the sweetest teachers I know. She is my daughters PreK teacher. She loves her school children like they are her own. She would help anyone - another teacher, child, parent if needed. She has a very kind heart and I am glad she is a teacher."

Rae Lyn Withers

Math/Grades 3-5: Wilson

12 years in education, 9 years at Wilson Public Schools

High School: Lone Grove HS

College: East Central Univ.

From her nomination: "She goes above and beyond for her students and loves each of them like her own. She is the most caring and loving lady and I wish my child could have her every year!"

Kristi Davis

1st Grade: Dickson

31 years in education, 30 years at Dickson

High School: Mill Creek HS

College: Southeastern Okla. St. Univ.

From her nomination:"Kristi works so hard to make sure her students are learning everything necessary to be successful. She is fun and truly loves the kids in her class! My daughter looks forward to coming to school everyday to see her."

Nicole Craddock

3rd Grade: Charles Evans (Ardmore)

12 years in education at Charles Evans Elementary

High School: Trinity HS (Euless, Texas)

College: Univ. of Okla.

From her nomination: "Although this year has been crazy and she has a class of 27 students she continues to teach the kids what they need to know and gives them consistency from virtual and in class learning."

David Hagan

Band/Grades 6-12: Lone Grove

14 years in education, 9 years at Lone Grove

High School: Caney Valley HS (Ramona, Okla.)

College: Southwestern Okla. St. Univ.

From his nomination: "My son was new this year and took him right into the band as an eighth grader with welcome arms. Fitted him in an uniform and gave him a place to belong all in one day of arriving in town. Thank for giving my son something to look forward to in this crazy time."

Maverick McClendon

Special Education/Grades 3-5: Marietta

5 years in education, first year at Marietta Elementary

High School: Marietta HS

College: Southeastern Okla. St. Univ.

From his nomination: "This teacher has been teaching for 5 years and taught many different things. This year he has come into a new school and a new learning environment this and done some incredible things. He is now an upper elementary special education teacher. His passion and drive for helping students is outstanding. He also coaches special olympics and tutors kids after school. He is always looking for ways to help others. He was the GEM teacher for the month of October. He has a heart of Gold and I think you would struggle to find someone more deserving."

Jonetta Blakely

2nd Grade: Dickson

27 years in education at Dickson Lower Elementary

High School: Dickson HS

College: Southeastern Okla. St. Univ.

From her nomination: "She has help change so many kids lives and she helped change my son and made all feel good about themselves."

Natalie Norman

2nd Grade: Healdton

11 years in education at Healdton schools

High School: Healdton HS

College: Southeastern Okla. St. Univ.

From her nomination: "Kind and sweet to her 2nd grade class in Healdton Elementary School. She has a soft speaking voice and loves her students."

Cindy Watkins

Pre-K: Dickson

27 years in education at Dickson Public Schools

High School: Ardmore HS

College: Southeastern Okla. St. Univ.

From her nomination: "Cindy has taught all three of my children in Pre-K. She is fun, caring, & does an amazing job with a class full of 4 year olds!"

"The most amazing and caring Pre-K Teacher at Dickson. Cindy loves what she does and it shows through her students."

Laurel Aman

Reading Specialist/Grades 1-4: Lone Grove

26 years in education, 13 years at Lone Grove Elementary School

High School: Ardmore HS

College: Okla. St. Univ., East Central Univ.

From her nomination: "Compassion for the children and driven to educate them."

Teresa Milson

Pre-K: Springer

Over 20 years in education, 4 years at Springer Public Schools

High School: Healdton HS

College: Southeastern Okla. St. Univ.

From her nomination: "Ms. Milson has been absolutely terrific for our daughter. Ms. Milson makes the virtual process delightful since it is all different & frustrating for our household at time's. Ms. Milson has always been caring & helpful for our daughter."

"She is wonderful with the kids and my granddaughter just loves her. She also interacts with the parents."

"Because she is awesome with her pre k kids! She is very helpful!"

Whitney Weder

2nd Grade: Plainview

From her nominations:"Whitney is the most loving and dedicated teacher to all her school children. She goes above and beyond to help them with anything they need"

"She goes above and beyond her teaching duties to make sure every child feels loved and is treated special! She puts her heart and soul into her job! Keep shining Mrs. Weder, you are the best!"

"Whitney is such a compassionate and caring Teacher, she is a blessing to her students."

Mrs. Weder has the most compassionate heart when it comes to her students. She puts them first and works her hardest every day. She has the kindest soul and deserves to win! Go Mrs. Weder!!"