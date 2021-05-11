Amazing Teacher nominees
Penni Brady
Pre-K: Will Rogers (Ardmore)
21 years in education, 18 years at Will Rogers Elementary
High School: Vanoss HS (Ada, Okla.)
College: East Central Univ.
From her nomination: "This educator goes above and beyond the call of her duty. When distance learning first launched, she began thinking out of the box to reach her PreK students to meet their individual needs. She made drive by visits, orchestrated drive by parades with music to make it fun for her students. Her online learning platform is very creative bringing the classroom right into her students homes. Her students aren't missing the beat to their educational experience. Everything she would have done in the traditional classroom setting, she has adapted and made it work virtually. She is a true example of an outstanding educator making the best of any situation for to benefit her students."
Brianna Norrell
Kindergarten: Healdton
6 years in education
High School: Fox HS
College: Univ. of Okla.
From her nomination:"Great with kids."
"She is small and mighty!! A feisty redhead that loves her kindergarten babies!!"
"She is a kindergarten teacher and she teaches them and loves them at the same time! She is incredible! She always has more requests from parents to teach their children!"
Michelle Glidewell
1st Grade: Wilson
26 years in education, 3 years at Wilson Early Childhood Center
High School: Lone Grove HS
College: Southeastern Okla. St. Univ.
From her nomination: "She is a great teacher. She is very kind and thoughtful."
Karin Mathis
Pre-K: Marietta
18 years in education, 3 years at Marietta Primary School
High School: Dickson High School
College: Southeastern Okla. St. Univ.
From her nomination: "Mrs. Mathis is the one of the sweetest teachers I know. She is my daughters PreK teacher. She loves her school children like they are her own. She would help anyone - another teacher, child, parent if needed. She has a very kind heart and I am glad she is a teacher."
Rae Lyn Withers
Math/Grades 3-5: Wilson
12 years in education, 9 years at Wilson Public Schools
High School: Lone Grove HS
College: East Central Univ.
From her nomination: "She goes above and beyond for her students and loves each of them like her own. She is the most caring and loving lady and I wish my child could have her every year!"
Kristi Davis
1st Grade: Dickson
31 years in education, 30 years at Dickson
High School: Mill Creek HS
College: Southeastern Okla. St. Univ.
From her nomination:"Kristi works so hard to make sure her students are learning everything necessary to be successful. She is fun and truly loves the kids in her class! My daughter looks forward to coming to school everyday to see her."
Nicole Craddock
3rd Grade: Charles Evans (Ardmore)
12 years in education at Charles Evans Elementary
High School: Trinity HS (Euless, Texas)
College: Univ. of Okla.
From her nomination: "Although this year has been crazy and she has a class of 27 students she continues to teach the kids what they need to know and gives them consistency from virtual and in class learning."
David Hagan
Band/Grades 6-12: Lone Grove
14 years in education, 9 years at Lone Grove
High School: Caney Valley HS (Ramona, Okla.)
College: Southwestern Okla. St. Univ.
From his nomination: "My son was new this year and took him right into the band as an eighth grader with welcome arms. Fitted him in an uniform and gave him a place to belong all in one day of arriving in town. Thank for giving my son something to look forward to in this crazy time."
Maverick McClendon
Special Education/Grades 3-5: Marietta
5 years in education, first year at Marietta Elementary
High School: Marietta HS
College: Southeastern Okla. St. Univ.
From his nomination: "This teacher has been teaching for 5 years and taught many different things. This year he has come into a new school and a new learning environment this and done some incredible things. He is now an upper elementary special education teacher. His passion and drive for helping students is outstanding. He also coaches special olympics and tutors kids after school. He is always looking for ways to help others. He was the GEM teacher for the month of October. He has a heart of Gold and I think you would struggle to find someone more deserving."
Jonetta Blakely
2nd Grade: Dickson
27 years in education at Dickson Lower Elementary
High School: Dickson HS
College: Southeastern Okla. St. Univ.
From her nomination: "She has help change so many kids lives and she helped change my son and made all feel good about themselves."
Natalie Norman
2nd Grade: Healdton
11 years in education at Healdton schools
High School: Healdton HS
College: Southeastern Okla. St. Univ.
From her nomination: "Kind and sweet to her 2nd grade class in Healdton Elementary School. She has a soft speaking voice and loves her students."
Cindy Watkins
Pre-K: Dickson
27 years in education at Dickson Public Schools
High School: Ardmore HS
College: Southeastern Okla. St. Univ.
From her nomination: "Cindy has taught all three of my children in Pre-K. She is fun, caring, & does an amazing job with a class full of 4 year olds!"
"The most amazing and caring Pre-K Teacher at Dickson. Cindy loves what she does and it shows through her students."
Laurel Aman
Reading Specialist/Grades 1-4: Lone Grove
26 years in education, 13 years at Lone Grove Elementary School
High School: Ardmore HS
College: Okla. St. Univ., East Central Univ.
From her nomination: "Compassion for the children and driven to educate them."
Teresa Milson
Pre-K: Springer
Over 20 years in education, 4 years at Springer Public Schools
High School: Healdton HS
College: Southeastern Okla. St. Univ.
From her nomination: "Ms. Milson has been absolutely terrific for our daughter. Ms. Milson makes the virtual process delightful since it is all different & frustrating for our household at time's. Ms. Milson has always been caring & helpful for our daughter."
"She is wonderful with the kids and my granddaughter just loves her. She also interacts with the parents."
"Because she is awesome with her pre k kids! She is very helpful!"
Whitney Weder
2nd Grade: Plainview
From her nominations:"Whitney is the most loving and dedicated teacher to all her school children. She goes above and beyond to help them with anything they need"
"She goes above and beyond her teaching duties to make sure every child feels loved and is treated special! She puts her heart and soul into her job! Keep shining Mrs. Weder, you are the best!"
"Whitney is such a compassionate and caring Teacher, she is a blessing to her students."
"Whitney is the most loving and dedicated teacher to all her school children. She goes above and beyond to help them with anything they need."
Mrs. Weder has the most compassionate heart when it comes to her students. She puts them first and works her hardest every day. She has the kindest soul and deserves to win! Go Mrs. Weder!!"