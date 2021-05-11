Madill Fire Department responds to lightning caused fire at a oil facility

Madill Fire Department firefighters responded to a fire at an oil storage facility Tuesday morning.

Madill Fire Chief Mike Idleman said firefighters were dispatched to the location after receiving a call that lightning had struck a tank battery.

“It was big,” Idleman said. “There were five tank batteries on fire, and there were five that were not involved but right beside each other. Then there was a lot of oil that was down in the pit, what they call a containment wall that holds everything on the spill, and it was all on fire.”

Idleman said firefighters had to wait for the company’s representative to arrive and let them know what was stored in the tanks. After representatives arrived, Idleman said Madill firefighters were able to use foam to put the fire out.

“We have trucks that have foam capabilities,” Idleman said. “Any type of oil field fire like that you pretty much have to use foam to put it out because you’re actually smothering the oxygen.”