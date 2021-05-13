$15.9 million Plainview school bond approved by voters

Voters who cast ballots in the Plainview Public Schools bond issue through Tuesday again showed overwhelming support for upgrades across the entire district.

Two bond projects totaling more than $15.9 million each received over 87% approval, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma Election Board.

More:Plainview bond proposal could see all campuses with safe rooms by 2024

The larger, $15.3 million proposal, includes new safe rooms at the middle and elementary campuses along with other campus expansion and upgrades of lighting, transportation and air conditioning.

A second transportation proposal will provide $600,000 to replace six of the district’s buses, Superintendent Karl Stricker told The Ardmoreite last month. Both proposals were made as previous bonds are ending and neither result in tax increases.

This was the third pair of bond proposals since 2012 and was slightly smaller than the $16.7 million worth of bonds approved by voters in 2015. No bond issue from Plainview Public Schools has received less than 80% support from voters since at least 2010, according to historical election data.

Work is expected to take about three years to complete and may start this summer.