Kid's Fishing Derby set for Saturday

Southern Oklahoma’s youngest fishing fanatics are invited to Regional Park on Saturday to participate in the forth annual Kid’s Fishing Derby. The event will take place at the Kid’s Fishing Pond located behind The Clubhouse. Children can compete in three age divisions: four to six years old, seven to 10 years old, and 11 to 15 years old. Prizes will be awarded in each division for most fish caught, biggest fish, and smallest fish.

The cost to enter is $5 per child and can be paid online at www.ardmorecity.org in advance or in person the day of the event. The fee includes a lunch of hotdogs, chips and a beverage as well as fishing poles and bait for those who do not have their own equipment. However participants are also encouraged to bring along their own poles, hooks, bobbers and bait if they have the supplies at home.

Recreation Director Tes Stewart said the pond will be freshly stocked with fish on Friday morning so there will be plenty of fish to go around. In addition to the new fish, several species are already living in the pond and large catfish and bass have been caught at previous events.

She described how the event works.

“People usually spread out around the pond and on our fishing dock, so there is plenty of space for everyone,” Stewart said. “We really encourage the kids to do as much as they can by themselves, but we understand that parents will need to be there to help, especially with the younger ones.”

She encouraged the entire family to come out.

“Bring out the entire family, and the parents can just sit back and enjoy watching the kids fish,” Stewart said. “We’ll have volunteers there helping take fish off the hooks and doing all the measuring, so just come out and enjoy a great morning of fishing. The weather is supposed to be really nice, so it should make for a really fun morning.”

The Kid’s Fishing Derby will be at the Kid’s Fishing Pond at Ardmore Regional Park from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 15.