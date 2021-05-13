Message to the future: Take Two Academy holds time capsule dedication ceremony

On Wednesday morning the students of Take Two Academy gathered in the school cafeteria to dedicate a time capsule commemorating the past year. Its contents will include letters from the students to themselves in the future, photographs, a mask signed by all the students, and a copy of today’s issue of The Ardmoreite with this article about the dedication.

Funding for the project came from a grant received by history and humanities instructor Julie Kogan Davis who addressed the students at the assembly.

“When I wrote this grant I was thinking about what you have all been through starting last March,” she said. “You’ve had a school year like no other. There has not been a global pandemic that his interrupted lives and tragically taken so many souls away from us in over a century. So this is a world altering and unprecedented historical time, and it’s still happening.”

In addition to the time capsule which will be buried in an undisclosed location, there will also be a plaque hung near the entrance to the school, and all of the students who worked to help coordinate the project will also received a t-shirt they designed themselves.

The shirt’s design includes multiple symbols relevant to the past year including a set of wind chimes to remind them of the lives lost, a scissor-tailed flycatcher to represent the state, and a tiger to symbolize Ardmore pride. The shirt also includes a fedora and a set of keys in remembrance of school custodian Armondo Oliverez who died earlier in the school year.

“We kept going, we came together, and we made this happen,” Davis said. “When I wrote this grant I was thinking that we need to stop and remember this. When you’re all in your late 20s and 30s, I want you to remember this not. Not just globally, and not just in history books, but right here, right now.”

The time capsule is set to be opened in ten years time, and all of the students are encouraged to return in 2031 to see the capsule opened.