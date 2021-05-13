Ted's Tacos and Cantina coming to Ardmore this Summer

Ted’s Tacos and Cantina has recently announced it will be opening an Ardmore location later this summer. Located in Ardmore Commons at the former location of the Cotton Patch Cafe, the fast-casual Mexican restaurant will serve a variety of specialty tacos, sheet pan nachos, loaded waffle fries, and build your own burritos and bowls. There will also be a full bar with a variety of drink options.

Ted’s Chief Operations Officer David Foxx said the restaurant will be the second Tacos and Cantina restaurant opened in the state. This version differs from Ted’s Cafe Escondido in that its customers will order from the counter, and it will require less staffing than the full-service restaurant. The concept also allowed the restaurant to have more creativity with the menu.

He said the company became interested in opening an Ardmore location after receiving requests from customers.

“We’re an Oklahoma-based company and as we’re coming out from COVID, and as we have expanded in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, we felt like the time was right to reach out to some of the smaller communities,” Foxx said. “We’ve had several of our guests reaching out to us via email and social media who have recommended cities like Ardmore, Ada and Stillwater. So we took a look at the guest requests, and went from there. Fortunately we were able to find the old Cotton Patch Cafe in Ardmore, so it worked out perfectly for us.”

Foxx said the restaurant will spend about four weeks doing some minor construction on the building to bring in the new signage and color scheme as well as build out the order counter and make a few changes to the bar. They will also be freshening up the landscaping, upgrading the televisions and adding new patio furniture to the glassed in area of the building.

“The glassed in area has garage doors that open up, so we’ll be able to use that for an outdoor patio when the weather cooperates and still be able to use it for inside seating when it doesn’t,” he said.”

Foxx said the tentative opening date will be July 5, but several factors such as hiring and training employees, the liquor license, and any unforeseen construction issues could potentially push that back.