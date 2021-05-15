Ardmore men accused of reckless driving and intent to illegally distribute marijuana

Two Ardmore men were arrested late April for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said an officer initiated a traffic stop in the block of Sixth Avenue Northeast in reference to a vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign in North Washington.

The officer alleged when they signaled for the vehicle to stop, the car stopped at the intersection A Street Northeast and Sixth Avenue Northeast. The officer said when they exited their vehicle, the suspect allegedly drove off at a high rate of speed from the traffic stop. The officer then said he got back into his car and followed the suspect.

Due to the suspect allegedly reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour in a residential neighborhood, Henry said the officer was told to cancel his pursuit. However, as the officer was driving down the street, the suspect allegedly increased their speed up to 93 miles per hour. The officer alleges the vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Sam Noble and A Street and eventually crashed.

When the officer went to make contact with the suspects, the driver, later identified as Dalton Waugh, was allegedly climbing out of the vehicle through the windshield. The officer was able to determine that the driver had some injury and an ambulance was called. Waugh and the passenger, later identified as Martin Valdez, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers alleged when they were standing outside of Waugh’s vehicle, they could smell an odor associated with marijuana within the vehicle.

“The officers asked Waugh and Valdez if they had a medical marijuana card,” Henry said. “They stated they did not. Whenever [officers] went to do inventory of the vehicle, they found a red suitcase. Inside the suitcase, they discovered approximately seven clear baggies of substance that’s associated with marijuana. They also found a couple of bottles of 500 milligrams of THC liquids. They found a container of Ziploc bags and a digital scale.”

Henry said the suspects were then charged with reckless driving and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.