Denton, Texas man identified as robbery suspect

Ardmore Police Department released the identity of the suspect of the April 30 attempted robbery.

The robbery suspect has been identified as 38-year old Samuel Dollarhide of Denton, Texas.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said the investigation is still on-going.

“We’re still piecing together everything that occurred that evening,” Henry said. “Once we get all of that done, we will consult with District Attorney Craig Ladd on everything that happens. He will review everything, and he’ll either make determination that the homicide was justified or not.”