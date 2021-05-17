On and off rain with a chance of flooding expected this week

Southern Oklahoma is expected to have on and off rain throughout the week. Randy Bowers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, said with the heavy rain comes the risk of flooding.

“We won’t get any rain until tonight (Monday),” Bower said. “Probably sometime around midnight would be when the chances of rain go up substantially. Late evening and then overnight, we’ll have a good chance of rain. It looks like much of the day on and off Tuesday, we’ll have a pretty good chance of rain, and there will be some flooding along with that.”

Bower said Wednesday will also have good chances of on and off rain. Wednesday afternoon, the rain is more sporadic, and the chances of rain are lower, Bower said. The weekend will also experience a wet pattern, but it won’t be as heavy, Bower said.

Love and Carter Counties saw some damages from this weekend’s storm.

Approximately 15 to 20 power poles broke in Love County Sunday evening resulting in more than 1,000 people losing power.

Love County Emergency Management Director AshLeigh Gillham said the first report of a poll being down came around 6:50 p.m. and continued throughout the evening, but the Red River Valley Rural Electric Association was able to get the polls up in just a few hours. Besides the poles, Gillham said one tree fell down.

“The first [broken poll] that was recorded was on Topaz Road,” Gillham said. “REA said they had two line men on their way to fix that one, so due to the amount, I think there were multiple crews out getting polls back up which is probably why they got it fixed in a short period of time.”

Carter County Commissioner, Jerry Alvord said the only damage the county saw was some trees falling on county roads, but he’s more concerned about what’s to come.

“We are concerned with the next five days with the weather report because now that the ground is so saturated, anything that falls won’t soak into the ground,” Alvord said. “It will just start running, and that’s when we’ll start seeing some damages.“