Wilson Police reportedly recover meth and marijuana during a traffic stop

Wilson Police Department officers allegedly discovered methamphetamine and marijuana after a traffic stop Friday.

Wilson Police Chief Kevin Coley said an officer made a traffic stop after noticing a vehicle’s tag lights were allegedly out. When the officer checked the driver’s license, he saw that the driver’s license was reportedly suspended. The officer also found that the passenger allegedly had warrants out of Hilton.

Coley said law enforcement from Hilton came to arrest the passenger, and the driver was arrested for driving with a suspended license. When officers conducted an inventory of the vehicle, they allegedly found a partially empty opened beer can, a small clear baggie with crystal like substances that tested positive for methamphetamine, two small marijuana cigarettes and several clear pipes that had methamphetamine residue.

Coley said the driver was charged with open container, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.