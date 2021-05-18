How to save a life: Two Ardmore officers honored with Life Saving Awards

Officer Dylan Davis and Corporal Skylar Bartlett of the Ardmore Police Department received a Life Saving Award during the city commission meeting on Monday Evening. The awards were given in recognition of their actions during an incident recently involving a suicidal male making threats to jump off the roof of a North Commerce business.

The pair received their awards from Vice-Mayor Sheryl Ellis who explained the situation.

“On April 19, 2021 at 11:38 p.m. officers were dispatched to a disturbance for a male subject who was yelling from a rooftop of a business in the 1700 block of North Commerce in Ardmore,” Ellis said. “Officers responded to the call, and arrived to find the 34-year old male screaming from the top of the building while draped in a flag he had removed from a flagpole.”

Ellis went on to say the Bartlett and Davis made their way to the top of the building while representatives from the Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service and the Ardmore Fire Department staged the area and other officers secured the scene.

After speaking for approximately 20 minutes to the subject who was standing near the edge of the 40-foot building and making threats officer Davis was able to distract the subject enough to allow Corporal Bartlett to pull the man to safety.

The subject was then escorted down from the building and taken away for mental evaluation.

Police Chief Kevin Norris said this situation is a good example of officers making use of the training they have received for dealing with subjects in mental distress.

“Just prior to this we had intervention training, and we had discussed within the department the importance of trying to calm somebody down who is in mental distress,” Norris said. “These officers used the training that they’ve had over the years and were able to calm the subject down enough and to distract him in order for Corporal Bartlett to pull him from the edge to safety and get him the help he needed. This is just another example of the officers that we have and what they do day in and day out representing our department and our community, and I appreciate all they do.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. The hotline number is 1-800-273-8255.