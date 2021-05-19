Ardmore man charged with drug trafficking

An Ardmore man was arrested Monday after allegedly admitting to having methamphetamine and marijuana in his car.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said the case originated when a victim noticed their stolen property being sold on Facebook marketplace. Henry said the victim agreed to meet the sellers at an arranged location and then contacted the police.

The victim made contact with two subjects who showed up with the property, one of them was later identified as Brandon Morgan. The other subject was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property and second degree burglary. His charges were sent to tribal court.

Claude said Morgan’s statement wasn’t making sense to officers. Officers said when they spoke to Morgan, he allegedly admitted to having methamphetamine and marijuana in his vehicle. When officers searched his car, they reportedly found about 22 grams of meth and nine grams of marijuana. Henry said Morgan was charged with trafficking meth and possession of marijuana.