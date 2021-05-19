Ardmore Police searching for shooting suspect

Ardmore Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in an area residence.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said a verbal disturbance took place in the 600 block of Northwest Boulevard. Once the disturbance was over, Henry said there was a recording of a black male subject who started shooting at a residence in the neighborhood.

“There was approximately eight to nine shot that were fired,” Henry said. ”The last description that we had was that the black male re-entered a maroon Nissan sedan and left westbound on Northwest Boulevard.”

Henry said when patrol officers arrived they set up a perimeter and contacted crime scene investigators to process the scene. Officers were able to locate evidence that a shooting had occurred there, Henry said.

Henry said a search warrant was later granted for the residence, and crime scene investigators reportedly entered the house and collected more evidence from the shooting.

“We are unaware of injuries that took place,” Henry said. “It doesn’t appear that there were any injuries to anybody that was struck during the shooting. At this point, the case is still ongoing.”