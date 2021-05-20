Community movie night Saturday to raise funds for AHS FCCLA

The Ardmore High School FCCLA will host a community movie night downtown on Saturday as a fundraiser for the organization.

The movie night will include a face-painting booth, yard games and area food trucks on hand at Central Park beginning at 7:30 p.m. The 1987 film Dirty Dancing will be shown at 8:30 p.m. Tickets can be preordered for $5 or purchased at the gate for $7.

The film is rated PG-13. To preorder tickets, email AHS FCCLA sponsor Lindsey Walker at lwalker@ardmoreschools.org