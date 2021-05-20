Food and Resource Center looking to restart in person selection, needs volunteers to make it happen

For more than a year, the Food and Resource Center of Southern Oklahoma has been giving out pre-made boxes of food supplies as a way of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to this, guests were able to select their own items.

With the number of cases and hospitalizations down across the region, the center is looking to restart their original operation. To make this happen, however, it needs to have volunteers in place.

James Rosson, executive director, said the Food and Resource Center has a number of volunteer options available that can work with the volunteer’s schedule and activity level.

“Somebody can volunteer for one hour or for six hours,” he said. “We have positions where there is lifting, where there is walking, and where it is just standing, so we can handle quite a bit of activity levels. Also because our warehouse is so large, it is still very easy to social distance for anyone who is nervous about getting out. We’re also happy to provide masks and gloves for anybody that wants them. We really want this to be as safe as possible for everyone.”

He said anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can contact the center by calling 580-798-2293, by visiting the website at www.feedingsouthcentralok.org, or by emailing info@feedingsouthcentralok.org. From there volunteers will be connected to the volunteer coordinator who can set them up with the position right for them.

While the Food and Resource Center is looking forward to returning to the personal selection option, pre-made food boxes will still be available.

“The profiled baskets, have proved very popular,” Rosson said. “People like it because it’s fast, and they can get in and out. We’re all about choice here, so when we do open back up, we’re going to give people the option of if they would prefer to come in and shop or if they they want to pick up the profiled baskets.”

He described the process of guests selecting their own items.

“The shoppers come into our waiting area, and they’ll do an intake process essentially to check them in and show that they are there,” Rosson said. “Then we call them into the shopping floor. They’ll get a grocery cart, and then based on their family size they can go pick up their own groceries.”

Robson said the Food and Resource Center currently serves around 1,300 families a month. He also stressed that there is plenty of food to go around.

“We really want to remind everyone that we’ve got enough food,” he said. “We’ve had people say that they’ve been worried about our not having enough food, but food is not a problem. We’re here. We’ve got plenty of food, and I can get more if I need to.”

The Food and Resource Center of Southern Oklahoma is currently giving away pre-filled boxes of food on Mondays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.