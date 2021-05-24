Ardmore continues to shine

The Daily Ardmoreite

Part of my job as an economic developer is to play tour guide to companies and new employees looking to make Ardmore home. I show the good and the not-so-good. Over the last year I have given numerous community tours and the overwhelming amazement at the things that Ardmore has to offer during and after working hours.

Ardmore is a highly attractive location to many companies because of our proximity to Oklahoma City and Dallas. As the regional hub for South Central Oklahoma, many Ardmore employers draw employees from as far away as Norman or Denton. As far as education is concerned, Southern Tech is constantly innovating their programs train and educate employees to meet local company needs. Ardmore’s location on Interstate 35 is also a major advantage over other areas, especially when combined with the development and infrastructure upgrades underway at the Ardmore Industrial Airpark. (Did you know that our airpark is one of only five in the country that can boast interstate access, a rail, and a runway large enough to accommodate large freight airplanes? That’s right, five. The others are located near large metropolitan areas.)

When people aren’t working there’s also plenty to do in Ardmore. The number of shopping and dining destinations is continuously growing. Downtown Ardmore is transforming before our eyes with new businesses and updated facades and buildings popping up all the time. For the more creatively inclined, CREATE Ardmore and the Goddard Center help foster local art programs through plays, workshops, and concerts. Multiple restaurants also offer concerts and music throughout the week. If you’re more of an outdoor enthusiast your days can be spent at Lake Murray or on the trails surrounding Turner Falls or the Chickasaw National Recreation Area. The Ardmore Parks and Recreation Department has also done an incredible job developing new attractions and programs for parks throughout the community including The Clubhouse and brand-new pickleball courts (my personal favorite) at multiple parks. None of these can be found in similarly sized communities to Ardmore!

As a hometown girl I love showing off Ardmore. We have come along way since I first left town after graduating high school in the late 1990s. Trust me when I say “the bet is yet to come.”

— Andrea Anderson is the Director of Marketing and Industry Relations for the Ardmore Development Authority.