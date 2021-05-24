Wilson Police reportedly find meth after call about suspicious person

Wilson Police Department officers reportedly found meth after receiving a call about a suspicious individual.

Wilson Police Chief Kevin Coley said officers allegedly received a call about a suspicious woman in the area of 11th and Ash. After officers spoke to the woman, they reportedly found that she had one felony warrant and a couple of misdemeanor warrants. Officers then allegedly found that the woman had methamphetamine on her.

Coley said the department has seen an increase in drug related arrests because some of his officers are still new. Coley said since new officers don’t have as many investigative cases, they tend to look at more issues like drug possession.

“My officers right now don’t have as many investigative cases, so they spend a lot of their time chasing down narcotics,” Coley said. “As they become seasoned officers, they get more investigative cases that a lot of time goes into, and they won’t have as much time to be proactive when it comes to narcotics.”