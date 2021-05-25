51st Juried Art Exhibit winners announced

Submitted content

The Goddard Center is pleased to announce that the 51st Annual Juried Art Exhibit is currently on display through June 26. Join visual arts patrons and participating artists in the closing reception on Saturday, June 26. Goddard Center exhibits are always free and open to the public. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we ask that visitors wear masks and abide by social-distancing guidelines. Common touch points are sanitized throughout the day and hand-sanitizer is provided in the lobby. The 2021 winners are:

• First Place – Adrienne Day of Norman

• Second Place – Lauri Ketchum of Durant

• Third Place – Paul Walsh of Roff

• Jeanne R. and Lawrence London Award for Excellence – Douglas Shaw-Elder of Norman

• Honorable Mention – Ray Pemberton of Ardmore

• Honorable Mention – José Cruz of Dallas

• Honorable Mention – Mark Hustis of Edmond

This year’s exhibition had an exceptional turnout for entries, bringing in 186 pieces, of which only 59 were juried into the show. Entries came from Ada, Ardmore, Burneyville, Dallas, Davis, Durant, Edmund, Harrah, Kingston, Konawa, Leon, Lexington, Lone Grove, Madill, Marietta, McLeod, Mustang, Norman, Oklahoma City, Pauls Valley, Roff, Stillwater, Sulphur, Tishomingo, Tonkawa, Tulsa and Wanette.

The Juried Art Show can be viewed during regular business hours. The Goddard Center is located at 401 1st Ave SW in Ardmore. For more information on Goddard Center programming please call 580-226-0909 or visit www.goddardcenter.org. The Goddard Center is supported in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. The Goddard Center in an Adventure Road Partner.