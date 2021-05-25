Ardmore Downtown Farmer's Market to reopen this weekend: Special event planned on Main Street

The Ardmore Downtown Farmer’s Market will be returning this weekend, and to help kick off the season, they will be holding a special event at a special location. From 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 29 the farmer’s market will be open in the parking lot located at 2:15 W. Main Street next door to the Tivoli. In addition to the fresh produce, the event will include a car show, bounce houses, snow cones and a food truck.

Market Manager Jamie Holley said she expects around 10 different vendors for this Saturday but expects that number to grow as the season goes on.

“So far I’ve talked to between 15 and 20 different vendors and some of them are still working on getting everything together,” Holley said. “Some of them are wanting to sell plants, and they’re working on getting the license they need to do that. Some of the others lost some of their plants due to the big freeze we had earlier this year, so they had to start all over. So their things haven’t quite come in yet.”

Though she cannot speak to exactly which fruits and vegetables will be available this weekend she said there is usually a wide variety that changes with the season.

“I would say that we’re going to have tomatoes, squash, corn, onions, cantaloupe and watermelon,” she said. “Later on into September we’ll start getting in some pumpkins.”

While some vendors may accept credit cards, Holley advised anyone wanting to purchase fresh produce to come with cash. In years past, the market has also accepted EBT cards, and they are working on setting that up again. However, they are not accepting EBT at this time.”

Holley encouraged everyone to come out this weekend to help open the season.

“We really want to have a great season opener, and there is going to be something there for everyone in the whole family to enjoy,” she said.

After this weekend the Ardmore Downtown Farmers Market will be returning to its permanent location at the Market Place on Broadway located at 106 E Broadway St. The hours are every Saturday through the end of September from 7:30 a.m. to noon or until the vendors sell out.