Ardmore Police respond to a bank robbery

Ardmore Police Department arrested an adult woman and juvenile female in connection to a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday morning.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said officers were called to Simmons Bank on North Commerce about a robbery. The suspect allegedly entered the bank and presented a note to the teller. Henry said the suspect was unarmed, and at this moment, he hasn’t seen the entire note and can’t comment on what it said.

The teller reportedly gave the suspect the money, and bank employees were able to give officers a description of the suspect who was last seen running through the field west of the bank.

Henry said after officers arrived at the area and started looking for the suspect, an officer noticed a vehicle driving on the 500 block of 9th Northwest. The vehicle was reportedly driving erratically.

The officer drove behind the vehicle, and the car allegedly began to drive a bit more recklessly. Henry said the officer then turned on their emergency lights to try to pull over the car, but the vehicle allegedly tried to elude the officer for about four to five blocks.

“The vehicle then stopped in the 1000 block of B Street Northwest,” Henry said. “Whenever other officers arrived in the area, there were two subjects that were located inside of the car that were detained. One of the subjects was an adult female. The other subject was a juvenile female.”

Henry said the juvenile reportedly matched the robbery suspect description the bank employees gave officers. The suspects were then taken to the police department for interviewing. The adult suspect was taken to Carter County Jail and charged with conjoint robbery, and the juvenile was arrested and is being transported to a juvenile facility.