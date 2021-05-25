Cold front expected to move into the area

Carter County is expected to see showers and storms throughout the afternoon Tuesday and a dry Wednesday. Thursday is when the area is likely to see an increased chance of thunderstorms, Phillip Ware, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, said.

“Thursday looks like a more widespread thunderstorm with a cold front that's going to move into the area from the North,” Ware said. “You’ll probably see a line of storms that will come through Southern Oklahoma probably late Thursday and overnight.”

Ware said the weather for the weekend depends on how south the cold front moves. If the cold front moves south of the area, Friday and Saturday are not expected to see any rain. Ware said for now, there is still a low chance of storms for the weekend especially on Friday and Saturday.