Strength and Flexibility Class Offered at Champion Public Library

Join the Champion Public Library for a course to improve strength and flexibility! The class will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s beginning June 15 through July 7. Participants must call and register to reserve a spot; class size is limited (580) 223-3164.

This exercise class is designed to help adults become stronger and improve flexibility. The movements taught in class focus on specific exercises to improve strength, stability, and power around the ankle, knee, and hip joints, while improving your reaction time. This class is designed for fall prevention and is suitable for nearly every fitness level.

Champion Public Library is offering this program as part of a health literacy grant from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries (ODL). The program is funded in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

“It does not matter how strong or active one is,” said Reference and Adult Services Librarian, Pam Bean. “These classes are designed for people of all health levels.”

Participants must call to reserve their spot, space is limited. Visit the library at 601 Railway Express in Ardmore or call (580) 223-3164 for more information. The Champion Public Library is a branch of the Southern Oklahoma Library System.

