Corporate Fitness Challenge returns this week

The Ardmore Corporate Fitness Challenge is back for 2021, and businesses and organizations from across the community will be competing in physical challenges to raise money for Cities in Schools and Girls on the Run of Southern Oklahoma. The event teed off last Tuesday with a golf tournament, and numerous other events are set for this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Mike Whitson, a member of the Ardmore Corporate Fitness Challenge Committee, has been involved with the event since its inception in 2014 when he was serving on the board of Cities and Schools. He and fellow board member Tom Howell wanted to have a fundraiser while also encouraging physical activity.

“It’s not only a fundraiser, it’s also something to promote health in the community and in the workplace,” Whitson said. “It’s really fun to see everyone competing, but also enjoying the camaraderie of it all. It encourages team building within the different companies and organizations competing, but it also introduces you to new people or people that you might not know very well.”

In years past, the Corporate Fitness Challenge ran Tuesday through Saturday and included both indoor and outdoor event. This year’s events, however, will be held Thursday through Saturday and take place outdoors only.

“The schedule is a little different because we’ve condensed it a little bit, and we decided to have everything outside because we wanted to make sure that everybody was comfortable,” Whitson said.

The challenge resumes at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Ardmore Regional Park with the rowing competition and pickleball. On Friday things move to Noble Stadium with a barbecue hosted by Valero at 5:30 p.m., volleyball beginning at 6 p.m, and other events to follow. The competition wraps up Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m. with the obstacle course taking place at the Ardmore High School Football Practice Field followed by other events throughout the morning.

A complete schedule of all the events at the Ardmore Corporate Fitness Challenge can be found at www.ardmorecfc.com.