Love County Frontier Days returning to Marietta this week

After taking a break in 2020, Love County Frontier Days is returning to downtown Marietta later this week. The three-day festival kicks off Thursday evening with a live concert and the opening of the carnival. Activities continue throughout the weekend with a parade Friday evening, a fireworks show on Saturday, and many other attractions for the entire family to enjoy.

Event co-organizer Nic McMillin said this year’s Frontier Days will include many of the classic events the community has come to love along with a few new ones for 2021.

“The overall feeling of the event is definitely Love County Frontier Days, and we still have the carnival, the parade, the street dance, the kids games and all of the vendors,” McMillin said. “But we’ve also added in a few new things that I think people are really going to like.”

For the first time ever, musicians Tamborazo Mokina 501 will be taking to the Frontier Stage near the Love County Courthouse on Thursday evening shortly after 6 p.m. On Friday evening DJ Juan Rueda will be playing music from a variety of genres during a new street dance event at 9 p.m. Then on Saturday morning, free donuts will be available by the stage at 8 a.m. and a free pickleball clinic and tournament behind First Baptist Church will also begin at 8 a.m.

Other events, such as the Frontier Days Parade which is set for 6 p.m. on Main Street will include new features.

“We’ve reserved the 100 block of Main Street to be a siren-free zone,” McMillin said. “Some of our residents have mentioned how they would enjoy the parade even more with a quieter experience and we feel that this will be a popular place to watch the Frontier Days Parade from."

Immediately after the parade, the Red Clay Gypsies will be taking to the Frontier Stage and a free corn hole tournament will take place nearby. Saturday morning the children’s games begin at 9 a.m. with the famous turtle races. The games will continue through the morning with a stick horse race, an egg toss and many others taking place as the day goes by.

Frontier Days will close with the annual street dance beginning at 8 p.m. with the country-western band Renegade performing live on Main Street. The Main Street Dance Contest with divisions for youth and adults will begin at 9 p.m., and the fireworks display is set for 10 p.m.

“I don’t know any other town that sets off fireworks on Main Street,” McMillin said. “People watch them from all over town, and it’s really one of the things that makes Frontier Days special.”

A full schedule of all the events set for Love County Frontier Days can be found at https://www.facebook.com/lovecountyfrontierdays.